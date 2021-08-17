UPDATE (CBS46) — All lanes have now been reopened.
ATLANTA (CBS46) — A major traffic headache in downtown Atlanta Tuesday, thanks to slick roads from Tropical Depression Fred.
I-75/I-85 south is closed at Williams Street in downtown Atlanta due to a jackknifed tractor trailer.
The Georgia Department of Transportation says this area is expected to be closed until 1 p.m., so if you are traveling in that area, you are asked to find an alternative route.
