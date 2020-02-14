GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Walton County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested two men accused in a murder.

Sebastian Resendiz-Garcia, 17, was arrested on February 12 and just a day later, police arrested 20 year-old Miguel Gonzalez.

This comes after 28 year-old Marcus Gilead was fatally shot at a home on the 3200 block of Wrenwood Court on February 10.

Police identify victim killed in fatal Loganville shooting Police have identified the victim fatally shot in Loganville on Monday.

Police say Gilead was sitting in his vehicle when both suspects attempted to rob him. Gilead was shot and taken to an area hospital where he later passed away.

Both men are charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit a felony and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

During the investigation, detectives have identified the third suspect in this case to be 15-year-old Abraham Quintanar of Loganville. Authorities say Quintanar is being charged as an adult and warrants have been obtained for him for Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Attempt to Commit Robbery, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.

On Friday, Gwinnett County Police Department arrested Quintanar.