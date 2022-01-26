UPDATE (CBS46) — There was an increased police presence on Thursday morning at Benjamin Banneker High School after two students were stabbed yesterday during a fight at the school.
Students of the school told CBS46 that police officers are stationed in every hallway of the school just in case something happens.
Parents we spoke with also expressed their concern.
One mother told us that she prefers her son to be in school, but she is concerned about his safety.
A father told us she wasn't sure if his daughter would return.
Fulton County School Supt. Dr. Mike Looney says he is requesting to hire 10 additional campus security associates. He has placed the school on restrictive movement for 48 hours. He also plans to create a task force to develop strategies to partner with the community to address the issues that led to the disruptions at the school.
Banneker's principal also sent a reminder to students and parents that they can submit tips anonymously if they hear something bad might happen.
CBS46 also learned that one of the students that was stabbed was reportedly not an intended target.
ORIGINAL STORY BELOW
UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two students were stabbed during a fight at Benjamin Banneker High School in Fulton County Wednesday morning.
One victim is in critical condition; the other person's condition is unknown.
It happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the high school on Feldwood Road in Union City, sending the school into lockdown.
The school district said three students were taken into custody. As of Wednesday afternoon it was not known what charges, if any, the three are facing.
Fulton County Schools provided the following statement:
“Two students sustained non-life-threatening injuries in an altercation involving a stabbing on campus. Fulton County Schools police were on site and a lockdown was initiated while school administrators and police initiated an investigation. Three students were taken into custody.”
Fulton County Schools Police are investigating the incident.
"Out of nowhere my teacher came in and she said we might be going into lockdown because someone was stabbed," said Malik Ware, a senior at Banneker.
"The first thing I thought was, I've got to go home so I called my mom, I was like, 'mom come get me,' but then they wouldn’t let us leave, we had to go on lockdown," said Ware.
Students reported seeing blood in a hallway after the incident.
Parent Alexis Leon happened to be at the school for a meeting when it happened.
"While we were in the office, that’s when they came in rushing everybody into the conference room. From there it was like what’s going on, what's going on?" she said.
"They came in asking for the first aid kid, the defibrillators and stuff," Leon added.
Parents were allowed to take their children home after a few hours. Other students remained in school for the rest of the school day.
Banneker High School Principal Jason Stamper released the following statement addressing the incident:
"Dear Banneker Parents/Community:
As the principal of Banneker High School, I write to you tonight with frustration and resolution. This morning during first-period multiple students were involved in an incident, where two students were stabbed and subsequently three students were taken into custody by Fulton County Schools officers. This event does not define Banneker High School.
Let me be extremely clear, when it comes to the safety of this building, I am resolute to take all necessary steps for my students and staff. For instance, during the investigation, we decided to hold all students in their classes. Once the investigation was complete, students were able to resume their regular schedule; however, movement in the building was restricted.
Events like this are rare and usually related to something outside the walls of our school. It is rumored that this incident was a continuation of a community altercation last night and continued into school this morning. I value and need our families as partners. When you are made aware of a potential safety concern, I implore you to immediately communicate with school officials.
Tonight, I encourage you to talk to your children. Please help me reinforce the adage, “if you see something, say something”. If you or your student are not comfortable talking directly with staff, you can use our anonymous tip line, https://www.fultonschools.org/fcstipline. This can also be accessed from district-owned devices, the district website or through the FCS app on their mobile phone.
I love this school, and I love my kids here at Banneker. I have known many of them since middle school and have seen them grow. The safety of Banneker High School is something I take personally; it is my top priority. The senseless act of violence that occurred today is not who we are at Banneker High School. Some students made a poor choice today and because of it, our students and our school community have been harmed. Such behaviors will not be tolerated, and our safety team is working in collaboration with school police to make sure that we take all necessary measures to ensure that Banneker remains a safe place for our students to learn and grow.
Thank you for continuing to support Banneker High School. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me via phone or email."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.