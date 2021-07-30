UPDATE (CBS46) — Atlanta Police now say the infant who was transported to the hospital after an incident Friday morning has been pronounced dead.
We are also getting more information about what happened to man who died. Police say when EMS was rendering aid to the infant, police arrived, and heard a gunshot. They entered the apartment and found the man dead on the floor.
APD says homicide investigators are working to determine what occurred and if any crimes were been committed. The cause of death for the infant will be determined by the Fulton County Medical Examiner. No one else is believed to be involved in the incident.
NEW: An infant boy and his father are dead at the Towne West Manor Apts in SW Atlanta. Neighbors tell me the father knocked on their doors asking for help with his baby, after ambulance came, the father was found dead from a gunshot inside his apartment. More at 4 & 5 @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/pr2S6Ny4Ps— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) July 30, 2021
Initial stories are below.
______________________________________________________________
UPDATE (CBS46) — The Fulton County Medical Examiner tells CBS46 one man has died at the same incident where an infant had to be taken to the hospital.
The circumstances surrounding the incident is still unknown at this time. No cause of death or suspect information has been provided.
We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.
Initial story below.
_____________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) — An infant has been transported to a local hospital after Atlanta Police were dispatched to a call of a person down around 8:45 Friday morning.
Details are limited at this time, but police were called to the 300 block of Brownlee Road SW. Emergency personnel arrived before police and began rendering aid to an infant. It is unclear what happened to the child. Police only say the child was not shot.
The infant's current condition is unknown at this time.
APD says homicide units are on the scene "working to determine if a criminal act was committed."
CBS46 has reached out to APD for more information on the incident and we will update this story once we know more.
