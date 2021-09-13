Man shot, killed on Notting Hill Drive, according to police

UPDATE (CBS46) — The "innocent bystander" killed during a gun battle on Monday night has been identified as 31-year-old Tabius Arnold of Atlanta. 

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A gun battle in southwest Atlanta left one dead Monday evening. 

Around 6:30 p.m. the Atlanta Police Department responded to a home on Notting Hill Drive after reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived to the scene, officers located a man who appeared to have been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene. 

After further investigation, police reported that a gun battle ensued between multiple people. Investigators say the victim was an innocent bystander in this shooting. During the investigation, police detained one person on the scene. 

Authorities tell CBS46 that one else was reported injured during the incident. 

Homicide units are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, authorities told CBS46 News. 

