Here's what the jurors in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial are weighing

When jurors in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse begin deliberations, Kyle Rittenhouse's actions during a night of unrest on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, 2020 will not be in dispute.

 Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News/Pool/AP

UPDATE (CBS46) — Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, has been found not guilty on all counts.

Rittenhouse was 17 years old when he shot and killed two protesters and wounded a third during protests last summer in Kenosha, Wisconsin. 

The jury deliberated for 3-1/2 days before reaching the verdict. Rittenhouse testified during the trial that it was in self-defense. 

KENOSHA, Wisc. (CBS46) -- The jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse -- a case that has become a flashpoint in the debate in the U.S. over guns, protests, vigilantism, and law and order.

The parties to the case are gathering for the reading of the verdict. The jury came back with a decision after close to 3 1/2 days of deliberations. Rittenhouse, an 18-year-old from Antioch, Illinois, faces life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him over the August 2020 fatal shootings of two men and the wounding of a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Prosecutors say he was a "wannabe soldier" who brought a semi-automatic rifle to a racial justice protest and instigated the bloodshed. The defense says he acted in self-defense.

