UPDATE (CBS46) — Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, has been found not guilty on all counts.
WATCH LIVE: Verdict is reached in Kyle Rittenhouse trial. https://t.co/xoPjUNgGi2— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 19, 2021
Rittenhouse was 17 years old when he shot and killed two protesters and wounded a third during protests last summer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The jury deliberated for 3-1/2 days before reaching the verdict. Rittenhouse testified during the trial that it was in self-defense.
Kyle Rittenhouse supporters outside a Kenosha courthouse broke into cheers and car honks when his not guilty verdicts were announced. @NancyChenNews reports from the scene: https://t.co/jsrtwVRSUB pic.twitter.com/j4HeCmryxk— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 19, 2021
Initial story below
___________________________________________________________
KENOSHA, Wisc. (CBS46) -- The jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse -- a case that has become a flashpoint in the debate in the U.S. over guns, protests, vigilantism, and law and order.
The parties to the case are gathering for the reading of the verdict. The jury came back with a decision after close to 3 1/2 days of deliberations. Rittenhouse, an 18-year-old from Antioch, Illinois, faces life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him over the August 2020 fatal shootings of two men and the wounding of a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Prosecutors say he was a "wannabe soldier" who brought a semi-automatic rifle to a racial justice protest and instigated the bloodshed. The defense says he acted in self-defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.