UPDATE (CBS46) -- LaGrange police released audio and video of a nearly day-long standoff last month between officers a suspect, who later was found dead inside his burned home.
Police were trying to serve an arrest warrant for the suspect, 39-year-old Brian Jessee, who threatened officers the day before when they were called to conduct a welfare check on Jessee and his two children. The children were not hurt.
UPDATE (CBS46) — The GBI has confirmed that human remains were found in the burned home. A GBI medical examiner will perform an autopsy and confirm the identity of the remains.
The GBI says 39-year-old Brian Jessee fired at officers multiple times during the standoff on Sunny Point Circle. Police responded and fired multiple shots back at Jessee.
A fire was started in the home around 7:30 a.m. The LaGrange Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.
No officers were injured during the standoff. This is the 8th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been called in to investigate this year.
UPDATE (CBS46) — A fiery blaze tore down the house where gunman Brian Jessee was believed to be inside during a standoff that began Tuesday evening and lasted until late Wednesday morning.
Police say they believe Brian Jessee is dead.
“We believe he is deceased yes,” said Sgt. Clayton Bryant of the LaGrange Police Department.
UPDATE (CBS46) — Smoke can be seen billowing from the home where gunman Brian Jessee is believed to be.
#HappeningNow a fire erupts at the scene of an active standoff between police and an armed man in La Grange. There’s still so much more to learn in the active investigation. I’ll have the latest detail on @cbs46 and https://t.co/yHQeC4XUxz @LaGrangePolice pic.twitter.com/4JUIbjoQJF— Trason Bragg CBS46 (@TBraggCBS46) November 17, 2021
UPDATE (CBS46) — LaGrange residents are being asked to avoid the Sunny Point Circle neighborhood as officers remain in a standoff with a barricaded gunman.
The incident started on Tuesday when officers arrived at the 100 block of Sunny Point Circle to arrest resident, Brian Jessee, on felony terroristic threats, felony obstruction and child cruelty charges. The charges come just a day after police performed a welfare check on two 8-year-old children inside the home as Jessee was reportedly threatening to kill himself. Both children were safely removed from the residence.
Officers began evacuating residents Tuesday afternoon after learning Jessee had multiple firearms and explosives inside the residence.
During the evacuation of the neighborhood, Jessee began firing rounds from an AR-15. He retreated inside his home where he remains barricaded.
Law enforcement set up a perimeter around the area. Attempts were made to de-escalate the situation but resulted in more gunfire from Jessee.
“At this point we have confirmed in excess of 300 rounds at our officers,” said SGT. Clayton Bryant of the LaGrange police department.
Officers attempted to make entry into the residence with use of an armored vehicle but were met with gunfire for over an hour. Officers deployed CS gas and smoke in an effort to minimize the risk of danger to Jessee and the officers.
“He was able to disable one armored vehicle which is a significant task in and of itself,” Sgt. Bryant explained.
Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Newnan Police Department, Peachtree City Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Explosives Division are assisting.
LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Authorities released an urgent public service announcement Tuesday night urging residents to stay away from the area of Sunny Point Circle and Moss Creek Drive in LaGrange.
