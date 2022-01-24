UPDATE (CBS46) — The landlord at Amsterdam Walk, Halpern Enterprises, has terminated the lease with Loca Luna effective immediately.
#BREAKING: The landlord at Amsterdam Walk, @HalpernEnt, terminates the lease with @LocaLunaRest following two violent shootings outside the business in the past three months. Live update at 6 on @cbs46. #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/92aUe5IFIg— Adam Murphy (@MurphyCBS46) January 24, 2022
Halpern sent the following statement:
The safety and well-being of our patrons and tenants is our top priority. Effective immediately, Halpern Enterprises has terminated the lease agreement with Loca Luna at Amsterdam Walk.
Video on social media captured the moment when people scrambled for cover during the shooting outside of the restaurant.
Evelyn Salmeron expressed deep concern after learning about the incident. She's a nanny who cares for children who attend a pre-school next to the restaurant.
Luke Geckeler works at one of the neighboring businesses and is also bothered by what happened.
It's the second time in three months there has been a shooting outside Loca Luna. In October, a man was shot and killed during a fight in the parking lot.
Police are still investigating the shooting. At this time, no arrests have been made.
Original story below
ATLANTA (CBS46) — An overnight shooting outside of a popular midtown restaurant sent people scrambling for cover.
It happened near Loca Luna along Amsterdam Avenue. Police say an altercation broke out in the parking lot of the restaurant which quickly escalated to gunfire and bullets hit two vehicles and injured a man.
The man, who has not been identified at this time, was shot in the leg, but managed to drive to a nearby gas station where he called for help.
The man was taken to the hospital where he is reported to be stable.
It is unclear whether the shooter has been apprehended at this time.
The incident comes after a similar exchange took place outside of the establishment in October 2021. According to police reports, the dispute began because the alleged shooter was leaning on the victim's vehicle.
An arrest was made in that case.
