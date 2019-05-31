ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A vehicle fire involving a tractor trailer on I-20 eastbound near I-285 temporarily shut down all lanes.
Fire crews and police responded to the scene before 10 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.
At this time, eastbound I-20 lanes are expected to re-open after 11 p.m.
CBS46 will continue to monitor this situation. Live updates at 9 on Peachtree TV and 11 on CBS46 News.
