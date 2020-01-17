ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – One suspect involved in the shooting and attempted robbery at Lenox Square mall on December 21 was arrested.
Police arrested 25-year-old D’Vonte Dean on December 30. He was charged with aggravated assault with intent to rob, armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Dean was transported to Fulton County Jail.
However, the second suspect remains on the loose and police need your help in locating him.
A statement from Atlanta Police Department:
“The Department is proud of the diligent work done by our investigators to identify and arrest Dean, and wish to acknowledge the assistance of Lenox Square in the investigation.”
This is an on-going investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
