Update: Draco Mayes has been found safe. Stay tuned to CBS46 News for details surrounding the abduction.
AMERICUS, Ga (CBS46) -- The Americus Police Department has issued a Levi's call for Draco Leigh Mayes.
Draco is a two-month-old, black male with brown eyes and black hair.
He was last seen wearing a dark, gray onesie with the word happy on the front.
Draco was allegedly abducted by Everett Demente Mayes Jr.
Everett Mayes Jr. is a 23 year-old, black male with brown eyes, black hair, and a full beard.
Draco Mayes was last seen at 119 Carter Street in Americus, Ga.
The suspect and the child are believed to be traveling in a red, 2013, Toyota Camry with a license plate that reads KND3508.
If you have any information on this case, please call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-4550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.