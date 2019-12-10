HENRY County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The lockdown of a Henry County school was lifted after a thorough investigation on Tuesday.
According to investigators, a student allegedly brought a weapon to Luella Middle School resulting in a lockdown.
Police said a weapon was found on a student; however, no students or staff members were harmed or threatened during the incident.
Henry County officials told CBS46, the student now faces school disciplinary action and legal repercussions for their actions.
This is an on-going investigation, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
