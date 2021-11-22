ATLANTA (CBS46) — Macduff Parkway in southwest Atlanta is closed in both directions at Franklin Ridge Drive because a serious injury collision.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible.
Police say that a child riding a scooter was struck by a car. The child was alert, breathing and conscious after the incident and was transported to a local hospital.
CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back here for updates.
