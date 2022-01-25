UPDATE (CBS46) — The man accused of killing a 6-month-old baby who was riding in a car near Anderson Avenue NW and Tiger Flowers Drive NW waived his first court appearance today. Dequasie Little will remain in jail until his next court date because the judge denied bond.
UPDATE (CBS46) — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the Atlanta Police Department announced an arrest in connection to the death of the 6-month-old boy on Monday in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.
According to APD, a 22-year-old man named Dequasie Jonathan Little was arrested in Decatur.
Tonight I talk to Grayson’s mom and his grandpa on @cbs46 — they share memories of this little boy pic.twitter.com/2jzCWXrQZ8— Crystal Bui (@crystalbuinews) January 25, 2022
WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE
The child, identified as Grayson Fleming, was in the car with his mother near Anderson Avenue NW and Tiger Flowers Drive NW when their car was hit by gunfire.
During the press conference, the Atlanta Police Chief said he is "mad as hell" that this incident occurred.
So far, there have been 3 children shot this year.
UPDATE (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police Department is holding a press conference on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. to announced a development in the case of the 6-month-old boy who was shot and killed on Monday in Atlanta.
Police say there has been "significant progress" in the investigation.
CBS46 will livestream the event. Check back here for updates.
Original story below
ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police Department has released video of a vehicle of interest that appears to be related to the death of a 6-month-old boy on Monday.
#Breaking: @Atlanta_Police just released this image of a Jeep SUV which they believe was involved in the exchange of gunfire that killed a 6-month-old baby. There's a $5,000 reward in this case through @StopCrimeATL . More at noon on @cbs46. pic.twitter.com/3wGyplrw4c— Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) January 25, 2022
The incident occurred at approximately 2:39 p.m. in the 200 block of Anderson Avenue.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the 6-month-old baby boy as Grayson Fleming.
The vehicle in question, which is the second vehicle seen in the footage, appears to be light in color (possibly grey or white) Jeep SUV.
Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.