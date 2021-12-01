UPDATE (CBS46) — The man who is accused of killing a Clayton County police officer and 2 women has been identified as 35-year-old Arthur Allen Gilliam by the GBI.
Story continues below
______________________________________________________________
UPDATE (CBS46) — Four people, including a Clayton County police officer and his alleged shooter, are dead and two more are injured after a domestic violence call took a dramatic turn Tuesday night.
Clayton County police say they responded to Jervis Court in Rex where they found a woman who appeared to be shot lying motionless in a yard. Moments later, another call came in reporting that a 12-year-old boy had also been shot in the face at a nearby location.
While trying to render aid to the woman and find the young boy, officers say they were met with gunfire from a man armed with a handgun. Witnesses in the neighborhood told CBS46 a barrage of gunfire sprayed the home officers were in and described the sound and smell of "hundreds of bullets."
Follow the latest developments here: https://t.co/riNgSn5SKQ https://t.co/IqZ0r0T2tV— CBS46 (@cbs46) December 1, 2021
The responding officers were able to take cover and the shooter ran to the rear of the home where a tactical unit attempted to detain him. An exchange of gunfire resulted in two officers being struck by bullets.
The officer killed in the shooting was Field Training Officer Henry Laxson. His alleged shooter died during the exchange of gunfire with police. Two women, who were believed to have been shot by the armed man before police arrived, are among those who lost their lives.
“Officer Henry Laxson was one of Clayton’s finest and unquestionably our very best. Laxson far exceeded all expectations of what an ideal police officer should be. I will greatly miss your smile young man. Rest easy son, the brotherhood will continue the watch from here”. pic.twitter.com/KubLkeeUKj— SheriffVictorHill (@SheriffVHill) December 1, 2021
Clayton County police officer Alex Chandler was also shot, but is recovering from his injuries. The 12-year-old remains in critical condition, but is stable.
According to witnesses, the suspect who died was not working alone. Witnesses say at least two men were shooting at officers. Clayton County police have not confirmed whether a second shooter was taken into custody, but say no suspects are at-large at this time.
One of the neighbors told CBS46 bullets hit her house and several of her neighbor's homes, shattering windows and piercing walls of innocent bystanders.
Dozens of police vehicles and investigative units could be seen in the area hours after the shooting took place.
GBI: The suspect shot killed two women at his house last night along with a 12 year boy who the GBI says he also shot in the face. Neighbors next door say the boy was his son, one of the females was his wife and the other woman was living with him.@cbs46 pic.twitter.com/l1gTsdOx2f— Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) December 1, 2021
Clayton County police have confirmed that the two women killed in Rex were involved in a domestic dispute with the shooter that officers initially received calls about.
The Clayton County Police Department is investigating the triple shooting incident. The GBI will continue to conduct an independent investigation of the officer involved shooting and once complete, the case will be given the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office for review.
This is a developing story. Check back for additional updates.
Initial story below
______________________________________________________________
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Two police officers with the Clayton County Police Department have been injured in an officer-involved shooting on Biscayne Boulevard in Rex.
CCPD says that the "suspect" is dead.
#NEW A neighbor in Clayton County shared this video where you can clearly hear gunfire during tonight's incident involving police officers. Story: https://t.co/gnF2qrGA8J pic.twitter.com/SA0O5qgTCl— CBS46 (@cbs46) December 1, 2021
The conditions of the officers are unknown at this time.
MAP OF THE AREA
Information is limited at this time. CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update as soon as we have more information.
VIDEO POSTED ON ATLSCOOP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.