UPDATE (CBS46) — The man who was accused of shooting two deputies this morning in DeKalb County has been shot and killed by police officers.
The suspect and the officers who were searching for him exchanged gunfire in a wooded area near Covington Highway and Phillips Road.
The officers were able to locate the suspect, 38-year-old Edward Allen Gatling, because of a phone call from a resident in the area.
Update from DeKalb Sheriff: suspect is dead after shootout with officers. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/UxNzxqvngi— Meghan Packer (@MeghanPacker) December 1, 2021
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted in its pursuit by law enforcement agencies in DeKalb County, Stone Mountain, Gwinnett County, Henry County, Fulton County, Rockdale County, Forsyth County, the City of Atlanta, the City of Clarkston, ATF, GEMA, Homeland Security, the DeKalb and U.S. Marshal’s Offices, and by the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office.
UPDATE (CBS46) — The Dekalb County Sheriff's Office provided an update during a press briefing shortly before noon.
According to the Sheriff Melody Maddox, one of the officers is currently in surgery and the other officer is recovering. They have been identified as Aaron Jackson and Jar'rad Hunt. The sheriff said that both officers are veterans with the department.
Several law enforcement agencies are part of the search for Edward Gatling in DeKalb County after the sheriff’s office says he shot two deputies this morning. Both are in stable condition. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/6EkhgEeVoR— Meghan Packer (@MeghanPacker) December 1, 2021
The sheriff also had a message for the suspected shooter, Edward Gatling. She said, "Mr. Gatling, Edward Gatling, I know you are out there, you will be brought into custody, you will be taken in. We will not tolerate this."
A press release from the sheriff's office reveals that Gatling is accused of shooting Lithonia resident Davey Caviness several times with a high-powered rifle on Oct. 14 following a disagreement at a business on DeKalb Industrial Boulevard. Gatling was wanted for Aggravated Assault with Intent to Murder at the time of this morning's shooting.
Anyone with information about Gatling's whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
ATLANTA (CBS46) — A manhunt is underway after two DeKalb County deputies were injured in a shooting along Wellington Circle in Lithonia.
The deputies, whose names have not been released at this time, were executing an arrest warrant at a home in the area when both were reportedly shot.
Both sheriff’s investigators were taken to DeKalb Medical Center after one was shot in the leg and another in the abdomen. The deputies are reported to be conscious and alert. They are expected to be transported to Grady Hospital for further care.
Meanwhile, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man who shot the two sheriff’s investigators Wednesday morning. The shooter has been identified as Edward Gatling.
“We have the resources available to find this individual today and that will take place,” said Chief Randy Aries of the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office.
This is still a very active scene. CBS46 is en route to the scene. Check back here for the latest updates as more information becomes available.
