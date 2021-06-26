UPDATE: The man accused of shooting a Daytona Beach police officer in the head late Wednesday night is now in custody after a 56-hour manhunt.
Othal Wallace, 29 was caught outside of Atlanta in DeKalb County around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
A spokesperson with the Daytona Police Department says a search warrant executed by the Georgia State Patrol resulted in the arrest of Wallace. Multiple federal agencies assisted.
Othal Wallace has been captured! There will be a press conference at 5:00 am this morning. pic.twitter.com/jyI6nYI5Ud— Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) June 26, 2021
Wallace was found in the woods in a treehouse-type property, which included two structures and a trailer.
Officials shared he had multiple flashbangs, rifle plates, body armor, two rifles, two handguns, and several boxes of ammunition.
According to police, where he was staying is affiliated with an organization, called the 'Not Effin' Around Coalition' or just simply known as the NFAC, which is a black nationalist paramilitary organization.
Authorities share with CBS46 News they apprehended Wallace using Officer Jason Raynor's handcuffs, the officer who Wallace is accused of shooting.
Raynor's colleagues shared the injured officer still has a long road to recovery but there are signs of improvement.
UPDATE (CBS46) — We now know that authorities in the Metro Atlanta area are involved in the search for a Florida man accused of shooting a Dayton Police Department officer in the head Wednesday night.
The Daytona Beach Police Department announced Friday that there is a $200,000 reward in this case. Anyone with information is urged to contact our tip line at (386) 671-5555.
Federal authorities have also been asked to join the search.
The full story is below.
This story will continue to be updated.
_____________________________________________________________
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CBS46) — The Daytona Police Department is offering a $100K reward for anyone who can help locate the man, police say, shot one of their officers in the head Wednesday night.
The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Othal Wallace.
Police say the officer, who has not been identified, was responding to a suspicious incident. When other officers arrived on the scene, they found the officer lying on the ground, with a gunshot wound to his head.
Part of the body cam footage from that officer has been released by police.
Warning: This video includes disturbing images
Paramedics took the officer to Halifax Health Medical Center for treatment. He is now out of surgery and remains in critical condition.
Police say the suspect left the scene and a multi-agency manhunt for Wallace is underway.
Wallace may be in a gray 2016 Honda HRV with a California tag of 7TNX532.
Anyone with information on Wallace’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or submit a tip to (888) 277-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.