UPDATE (CBS46) — Matthew Lanz has now been charged with the murders of an Acworth couple in their home on Wednesday night, according to the Cobb County Police Department.
Lanz is facing two charges of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, home invasion, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Lanz is currently being held at the Fulton County Jail. He is scheduled to make a first appearance in court this morning.
ORIGINAL STORY BELOW
____________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) — Matthew Lanz, who stabbed a police officer multiple times in Sandy Springs on Friday, lived next door to the couple who were murdered in their Acworth home, according to police.
RELATED: GBI identifies man accused of stabbing Sandy Springs police officer
Lanz reportedly stabbed a Sandy Springs police officer multiple times during the confrontation. He was shot by another police officer.
Before the stabbing and shooting, other residents of the neighborhood reported a man was trying to break into their homes.
Cherokee firefighter Justin Hicks and his wife were killed Wednesday night in their home on Verbana Drive. Their bodies were discovered on Thursday morning. Their 2-year-old son was not injured.
Records obtained by CBS46 confirm that Lanz lived next door to the couple on Delphinium Boulevard.
At this time, Lanz has not been accused of killing the Acworth couple or having anything to do with that case.
A different man named Austin Lanz was arrested for breaking into the same Acworth home in April. It was owned by another couple at that time. He also reportedly assaulted multiple deputies as he was being booked into jail.
According to an article in the Washington Post, Austin Lanz reportedly terrorized the couple in Acworth.
In April, Austin Lanz stabbed a police officer for the Pentagon to death in Washington, D.C. He then shot and killed himself.
RELATED STORY: New details uncovered about Acworth man accused of deadly attack near The Pentagon Tuesday
CBS46 has not confirmed the relationship between Austin Lanz and Matthew Lanz although a neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, says they were brothers.
CBS46 also just learned that the Sandy Springs officer has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home with his family.
This is a developing story. Checkback for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.