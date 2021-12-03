UPDATE (CBS46) — Atlanta Police have released more information about the crash near Sylvan Road and Dill Avenue on Friday afternoon.
Police say 24-year-old Jeremy Tremain Ford refused to stop for police on Northside Drive. He took off and police chased him on several streets.
At one point, Ford drove into oncoming traffic, weaving through cars. He then ran a red light and hit a Subaru Forester. After that, he hit a Toyota Corolla and caused it to overturn, according to police.
Ford then tried to run away after coming to stop but was taken into custody. All occupants of the two vehicles he hit were taken to Grady Hospital.
Ford was transported to Atlanta Medical Center for medical clearance before being transported to Fulton County Jail.
Ford is facing three counts of serious injury by motor vehicle, DUI, felony fleeing, reckless driving and speeding.
ATLANTA (CBS) -- Crews are working to clear a crash at the intersection of Sylvan Road and Dill Road in southwest Atlanta Friday afternoon.
