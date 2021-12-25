UPDATE (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Police Department has confirmed on scene that the man who was shot has died from his injuries.
CBS46 is still on scene trying to gather more information on what led up to the shooting from police and we will update this story as soon as we get that information.
Original story below.
_____________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 800 block of Hollywood Road in northwest Atlanta.
Details are still limited at this time, but we do know a man was shot at this location. Crime tape is up surrounding the area.
Police tell CBS46 they are actively investigating the scene and additional details are still being gathered at this time. There is no word on the condition of the man who was shot or if there is a suspect in custody.
This is a developing story, please stay with CBS46 for the latest information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.