LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- One person is dead in Gwinnett County after police say a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle.
Gwinnett County Police say the incident took place on Windsor Oak Circle in unincorporated Lawrenceville Saturday morning.
Police told CBS46 a husband, wife and wife's brother was involved. According to police, a Christmas party took place Friday evening around 5 p.m. when a fight broke out between the husband and his brother in-law in a backyard of a home. Police added after the fight broke up, the brother in-law got in his truck and allegedly ran over the husband who confronted him.
When police arrived to the scene they saw the victim who is in his early-40s lying in the street suffering from injuries. The husband was taken to a nearby hospital around 5:15 a.m. where he died from his injuries. Police believe the incident was an intentional act and will be treating this as a homicide. Police also say several witnesses in the home saw what happened, but it is unclear if children who lived in the home witnessed the incident as well.
A search is underway for the brother in-law who is in his mid-30s and drives a black dodge truck. His identity has not yet been released and there is no active warrant for his arrest.
Both the homicide unit and the Crime Scene Investigative unit are on the scene at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett County Police Detectives at 770-513-5300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.