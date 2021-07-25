UPDATE: The victim of Sunday's deadly shooting has been identified as Gabriel Parker, 38, of Atlanta, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office.
ATLANTA (CBS46)—The GBI is investigating a deadly shooting that killed one person and injured another during a block party, with a turnout of about 800-1,000 people, said investigators.
The gathering happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday near James Jackson Parkway and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in Northwest Atlanta.
Atlanta Police tell CBS46 News reporter Barmel Lyons that an officer was patrolling the area when he encountered gunfire exchanged between two people.
Police say, as a result, the officer fired his weapon and was able to secure the scene and provide aid to those in need.
According to officials, the person shot was pronounced dead on the scene. It is unclear at this time who shot and killed the victim.
The person injured was taken to the hospital for treatment, and their condition is unknown.
Authorities tell us police found several firearms from the scene and will be processing the weapons.
Members of the community have come out to the location Sunday morning to help pick up trash leftover from the gathering.
Stick with CBS46 News as we work to bring you more details.
