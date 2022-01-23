UPDATE (CBS46) — The man shot to death by police during an incident in Newnan has been has been identified as 37-year-old Sean Michael Kinney.
NEWNAN (CBS46) -- The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead Sunday night.
Newnan Police Department responded to reports of a domestic incident at a home on 2nd Avenue.
When they arrived, officers repeatedly attempted to make contact with the alleged offender.
While on the scene, officers saw an altercation at the home and attempted to contact the people inside, but no one came to the door.
The Newnan Police Department SWAT team and hostage negotiators were activated, a perimeter was secured around the residence and numerous attempts were made to talk with the individuals who remained unresponsive, the GBI told CBS46.
Shortly before 7 p.m., the SWAT team approached the front door of the home. While stacked at the front door, a Newnan police officer saw a man through a window of the residence with a knife in his hand. The officer then saw a door open with a woman sitting on the ground.
The man turned and started walking toward the woman with the knife in his hand, leading the officer to fire several times through the window killing the man.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 2 Field Office in Columbus at (706) 565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1(800) 597-TIPS (8477), online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
