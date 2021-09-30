ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police have identified the man killed at a home in southwest Atlanta.
Calls for a person shot came in just after 3:30 a.m. Officers rushed to the scene of the home at 1395 Beatie Avenue SW near Metropolitan Parkway, but were not able to revive the man, later identified as 28-year-old Jamal Riley.
The alleged suspect has not been identified at this time and remains at-large.
Details surrounding what caused the shooting or whether anyone else was involved are limited at this time. CBS46 is at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
