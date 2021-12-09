UPDATE (CBS46) — The Henry County Sheriff says the person who was shot on Thursday was a murder suspect out of Cobb County. He called it a textbook "suicide by cop" and said that the person told officers "today is the day" before pointing a gun at them.
Sheriff Reginald Candrett also said that they received a phone call from Cobb County about a man wanted for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death.
According to the Powder Springs Police Department, they conducted a welfare check around 10 a.m. Thursday at a home on Equity Lane and found a deceased woman inside.
The Sheriff said Henry County police officers tracked the man down to an address in Ellenwood and then followed him to the Five Points Shopping Center.
The GBI will take over the investigation of the shooting.
Original story below
____________________________________________________________
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Henry County Police Department is on the scene of a shooting involving their officers in Ellenwood, according to the department.
The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Panola Road. The police department says the scene is secured and the area is safe.
Henry Co Sheriff: Deputies we’re trying to pull over murder suspect from Cobb Co. Suspect exited car, said ‘today is the day,’ & pointed gun at officers. They shot back, killing the man. GBI on sceneNote: HCSO initially said suspect was wanted out of Sandy Springs. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/UYZhNMsX3c— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) December 9, 2021
At this time, it is unknown if anyone was injured.
A video posted by ATL Uncensored appears to show someone lying on the pavement after the shooting (video may be disturbing to some viewers -- view at your own risk).
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist.
CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.
MAP OF THE AREA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.