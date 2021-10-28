UPDATE (CBS46) — Atlanta Police say a man was shot multiple times near Fairburn Road and Richard Allen Boulevard. He was transported to a hospital in serious condition. Investigators are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta police are on the scene of a shooting near Fairburn Road and Richard Allen Boulevard in southwest Atlanta.
Police say a male has been shot but they did not provide any other information.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
