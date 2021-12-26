UPDATE (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police Department says the man who was shot on Holmes Street was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.
Investigators are still looking into the circumstances that led up to the shooting.
Original story below.
ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police Department tells CBS46 they are investigating a shooting in northwest Atlanta.
Police say a man was shot on Holmes Street, but have not released any further information at this time.
CBS46 has a team on the scene working to gather more information and we will update this story as soon as we get more information from police.
