(UPDATE) -- The victim of a tragic shooting at a northwest Atlanta home has been identified as 31-year-old Timmie Thomas.
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A investigation is underway after a person was found shot to death in a northwest Atlanta home Monday evening.
Police are investigating the incident that occurred at a home on the 3000 block of Middleton Road.
Very limited details are available at this time. Stay with CBS46 News as this story develops.
