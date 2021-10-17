UPDATE (CBS46) – Police have released new details in the Saturday night deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta.
According to authorities, officers found a 33-year-old man shot to death inside a car on the 2000 block of Niskey Lake Road SW.
Homicide investigators are working to find out who did it and the circumstances.
Police say if you have any insight into this case, you can be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or by clicking here.
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police are investigating a homicide in southwest Atlanta Saturday night.
Police confirmed a man was shot to death on the 2000 block of Niskey Lake Road SW.
Details are limited at this time.
We will keep you updated as we learn more details
