UPDATE (CBS46) — The Gwinnett Police Department has arrested 45-year-old Corey Dowdell for the shooting of a woman overnight on Gloster Mill Drive.
GCPD says that Dowdell contacted the Gwinnett County 911 Dispatch around 10:50 a.m. and told them that he wanted to turn himself in for shooting his wife.
Dowdell was arrested and charged Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a felony. The victim's name has not been released at this time.
Investigators are exploring all motived but it's believed to be domestic related. If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County police are investigating an early morning shooting in Lawrenceville that left one woman dead.
The shooting was reported on Gloster Mill Drive. Upon arrival, officers found the woman dead inside the home.
Nearby residents say they heard yelling followed by the sound of gunfire.
GCPD's Homicide Unit, along with the Crime Scene Unit, are investigating. A suspect has not been identified at this time.
This is a developing story. CBS46 is en route to the scene and will have the latest details as more information becomes available.
