UPDATE (CBS46) — The man who was reportedly shot by a homeowner overnight has been identified as Tyrell Jamal Johnson. Fulton County Sheriff's Office has released a prior booking photo for Johnson, who is in the hospital at this time.
Johnson appears to have also been arrested in 2017 for aggravated assault (family violence).
Initial story below
______________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A burglary attempt went wrong Wednesday night when a homeowner shot the intruder that broke into their house.
Reports of a burglary in progress along Dahlia Avenue NW came in shortly after 11 p.m.
Atlanta police say the trespasser, a man, had apparently entered through a window of the home, went to the kitchen and grabbed knives to use as weapons.
That's when the alarmed homeowner shot the intruder leaving him with injuries. First responders transported him to Grady hospital where he is undergoing surgery. He is expected to live.
APD says the homeowner and intruder apparently did not know each other at the time of the incident.
This is a developing story. CBS46 is at the scene and will have the latest details as they become available.
