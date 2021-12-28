UPDATE (CBS46) — Joe Edwin Vines has been found, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Joe Edwin Vines, 63, is missing in Cherokee County, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
Vines, who is 5-feet-10-inches tall and 220 pounds, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Dec. 28. Vines left in his white, 1994 Mercedes Benz C220 (GA tag #BFK-6008) to run errands.
The vehicle was last captured on surveillance video in Carrollton. Vines was last seen wearing a dark colored, long-sleeve polo shirt with blue jeans.
Vines suffers from dementia. If you have seen him, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 770-928-0239 or 911 and reference case #SO21-018179.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.