UPDATE (CBS46) — On Monday, at around 9:26 p.m., police responded to reports of a person stabbed along along Jackson Street northeast.
Upon arrival, officers located a 30-year-old woman and 31-year-old man dead with stab wounds.
Atlanta Police Homicide investigators responded to the scene and began their investigation.
A preliminary investigation suggests the two lived together. Another man was allowed into the apartment where he stayed for a substantial amount of time before leaving. Later, after the man left, the pair were found dead.
At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident.
Investigators are gathering information and working to determine the details surrounding the incident.
Please keep in mind that this is preliminary information and may change as the investigation progresses.
ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Police are investigating a double fatality near Jackson Street NE and Irwin Street NE.
MAP OF THE AREA
There is no other information at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.