UPDATE (CBS46) — The man and woman found dead near Henderson Park have been identified as Angelina Lai Yen Boey, 33 and Dung Phi Nguyen, 34.
Initial Story Below
______________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) — DeKalb County police are investigating a murder-suicide after two people were found dead near Henderson Park.
Officers responded to reports of a person shot along Henderson Park Road at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Upon arrival, officers found a man and a woman who had visible gunshot wounds. Preliminary investigation suggests the woman was killed by the man who then shot himself.
The investigation remains ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.