UPDATE
PALESTINE, Ark. (CBS46) - Arkansas State Police captured Cody Demmitt of Marietta, Georgia, near Palestine, Arkansas, Monday night.
Several law enforcement agencies searched for the 28-year-old for six-hours. Demmitt was suspected in a shooting which wounded an officer in Tennessee. A trooper spotted a vehicle believed to be taken by Demmitt around 1:30 p.m.
Demmitt eluded an attempt by law enforcement to stop him. He ended up dumping the vehicle off St. Francis County Road 255 near Palestine. Dimmett was located and arrested around 7:30 p.m. near where he was last seen by the trooper.
UPDATE
Cobb County Police have confirmed with CBS46 News on Tuesday afternoon that Demmitt is currently in Arkansas, and Arkansas State Police and possibly other law enforcement agencies are working to apprehend him.
The FBI is also involved, said a police spokesperson.
Police said, his girlfriend and their young child are safe with law enforcement in Memphis, Tennessee.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News as updates are released.
Previous story
COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cobb County Police have identified the suspect responsible for shooting a man while shooting up a house after being rejected to join a couples game night.
Investigators have identified the suspect as Cody Demmitt and have obtained an arrest warrant for his arrest.
Police are currently searching for Demmitt.
The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday near the area of 3760 Westchase Drive in Marietta.
Police said Demmitt shot multiple rounds into his neighbor's house after being denied access to their party, and Demmitt fled the scene before police arrived.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cobb County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945.
