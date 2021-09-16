UPDATE (CBS46) — Six people were taken to the hospital to be evaluated after a MARTA bus crashed at the intersection of Highway 29 and Womack Avenue. The incident injured the bus operator and 10 passengers.
ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta motorists are being asked to avoid the intersection of Hwy 29 and Womack Avenue after reports of a MARTA bus crash was reported early Thursday morning.
An ambulance could be seen at the site of the accident. The bus appeared to be carrying passengers at the time of the incident.
The crash is north of Langford Parkway. This is a developing story. CBS46 will have the latest details as they become available.
