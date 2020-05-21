UPDATE: This alert has been canceled. Commerce Police say Whitted has been located.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for a missing veteran diagnosed with dementia last seen in the Commerce area on Wednesday.
William Whitted, 90, was wearing blue pants and a long-sleeved jacket when he was reported missing. He's driving a blue Jeep Liberty with a veteran's tag.
Whitted stands 5'7" tall and weighs about 110 pounds and has balding white hair.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 or the Jackson County Emergency Services at 706-367-1911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.