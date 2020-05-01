ATLANTA (CBS46) -- If you were hoping to spend your first day out from under a stay-at-home order at a mall, you're going to have to find somewhere else to go.
Simon Malls, which owns several of the largest malls in Atlanta, announced it's malls would not open until Monday. The company had been planning to open several of the malls on Friday, but changed the dates overnight. Simon said the following malls would open on Monday with restrictions:
- Lenox Square
- Mall of Georgia/Village Shops
- Phipps Plaza
- Sugarloaf Mills
- Town Center at Cobb
The mall's will re-open, but have employees wearing face mask and also practicing social distancing. The company also plans to take the following steps to encourage social distancing among any customers who come into the malls:
- Occupancy Limitations and Monitoring. We will utilize existing traffic measurement technologies at our properties to ensure that overall property occupancy does not exceed a targeted level of 1 person per 50 square feet of space. As needed, we will restrict the number of open entrances to the property while complying with local fire code requirements, and have queueing protocols in place to manage traffic. Each tenant will be responsible for managing to targets set by state or local authorities for their leased spaces
- Proactive Encouragement of Social Distancing Guidelines. Our employees and security officers will actively remind and encourage shoppers to maintain the proper distance from fellow shoppers and workers, and refrain from shopping in groups. Tenants should do the same within their leased spaces
- Furniture Redeployment to Support Social Distancing. Food court seating will be limited and spaced in a way to encourage social distancing. Additionally, no reusable customer service items will be available (e.g., trays, utensils, cups, etc.). Common area seating will also be reduced and reconfigured to support social distancing
- Temporary Closure of High-Interaction Areas. All play areas, stroller and valet stations and drinking fountains will be temporarily closed
- Coordinated Traffic Flow. Directional signage and floor decals will be deployed in the property to encourage better traffic flow, including at entrances and throughout the common area
- Restroom Spacing. In restrooms, every other sink and urinal will be taped off to encourage the proper spacing between individuals
- Deployment of Traffic Flow Signage and Social Distancing Markers. We will deploy directional signage and dividers to separate shoppers entering and exiting the property, as well as diners ordering and picking up food in the Food Court. We will also deploy social distancing markers where needed to manage queues (e.g., at food court counters) to maintain 6 feet of spacing
Simon Malls also said they will be limiting hours from 11am-7pm Monday through Saturday and from Noon-6pm on Sunday. Two other large malls also announced their plans to re-open next week.
Cumberland Mall and Perimeter Mall in metro Atlanta plan to re-open on Tuesday, May 5. These malls will also have limited hours from 11am-7pm Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The mall owners said the food court area will remain closed for everything but carryout. Also several amenities at the malls will be unavailable including:
- Valet Services
- Play areas
- Stroller rentals
- Mall-operated carousel
Additionally, the restaurants in both Perimeter Mall and Cumberland Mall will operate with limited hours and you should call ahead to check before coming in.
