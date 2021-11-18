UPDATE (CBS46) — The man who was reportedly murdered by two basketball players was selling drugs out of his apartment via social media, according to the Alpharetta Police Department.
During a search of Connor Mediate's apartment, police found several ounces of marijuana and THC vape cartridges. They also found the shooting victim's phone, which contained evidence that he was using the apps Snapchat and Telegram to facilitate drug sales.
Messages shortly before the shooting were from someone using the name "Cam." Police were able to track the account to 17-year-old Cameron Walker.
Police also spoke several witnesses who described hearing multiple gunshots and seeing a dark-colored vehicle. One witness told police that he saw a "black" Porsche Panamera pull into the apartment complex and ask someone for directions.
Another witness told police that she heard a single gunshot followed by someone yelling and then two more gunshots. An additional witness also heard the gunshot and filmed a car leaving the scene.
Police were able to determine that Cameron Walker's father owns a dark maroon Porsche Panamera. Police were also able to determine that Walker's phone was in the vicinity of the apartment complex at the time of the shooting.
Messages on Walker's phone revealed that he wanted to rob Mediate because he had lots of cash and a Rolex.
The phone record search also connected 18-year-old Jonathan Murray to the crime. A search of his phone revealed that he was in the same area as Walker on the night of the shooting. Murray is a teammate of Walker.
At this time, it is unknown if Walker or Murray shot Mediate. Witnesses say they heard 6 gunshots and Mediate was shot 3 times. It is possible that both of the basketball players shot Mediate.
In addition to playing basketball, Murray is a football player and has an offer to play football at Virginia, according to Washington Post.
Walker had reportedly just signed up to play at George Mason University.
The arrests come after a month-long investigation stemming from an Oct. 14 incident at Collingwood Apartments.
Police identified the two Milton High School student-athletes as the alleged assailants.
The teens were arrested right after the conclusion of Milton High School's season opener game. They are expected to make an appearance in court at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
The case remains under investigation and the Alpharetta Police Department requests that anyone with pertinent information contact the department tip line at 678-297-6307.
(1) comment
Is Head Coach Allen Whitehart being held accountable for kids he recruits from out of the school district to play for his #2 Nationally Ranked Basketball Program? Did these alleged murderers even live in the school district? Hang Connor Mediate's St. Francis Varsity Football jersey next to the Championship banners hanging in the Milton Gymnasium to remind people what has been sacrificed for victory.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.