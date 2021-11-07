UPDATE (CBS46) -- Christopher Casey has been located according to police.
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)—The Clayton County Police Department needs your help finding 23-year-old Casey Christopher, who was reported missing Sunday morning.
According to police Christopher was last seen near the 3800 block of Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood, Georgia. Officials say Christopher is known to wander in the wooded area behind his home.
Investigators describe Christopher as 6-2 tall, 150 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last spotted wearing a lime green beanie, brown jumpsuit, and cowboy boots.
Police say Christopher has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, ADHD, autism, and moderate intellectual disability.
Anyone with information on Christopher's whereabouts, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.