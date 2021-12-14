UPDATE (WTVM) — The Russell County Sheriff’s Office confirms a child reported missing from Columbus has been found dead and a suspect is in custody.
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie Holland. She was reportedly last seen on Bowman Street. Later that evening, the alert was canceled - no further details were released.
The Russell County Coroner’s Office pronounced Kamarie dead at 11:15 p.m. Monday.
Additional information is expected to be shared during a press conference at the Russell County Sheriff’s Office at 10:30 a.m.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (CBS46) — Columbus police are asking for the public's help in finding 5-year-old Kamarie Holland, who went missing on Dec. 13.
Kamarie was last seen near Bowman Street in Columbus. She is described as being 3-foot-5inches and weighing about 45 pounds with sandy blonde hair and brown eyes.
According to police, Kamarie is believed to be wearing a pink/white shirt and maroon pants with flowers and hearts on them.
She is listed as critically missing.
If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact 9-1-1 or call the Columbus Police Department Youth Services at 706-653-3449.
