UPDATE (CBS46) -- The missing 8-year-old girl in Athens has been located, according to the police department. No other information was provided.
Initial story below
_____________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Athens-Clarke County Police are looking for an 8-year-old girl in the area of Parkview Homes in Athens.
The police department says Za'mya Bishop was last seen about 3:15 p.m. She is a Black female and was wearing a pink Adidas outfit with a pink shirt and pink shorts and white Adidas shoes. She was carrying a purple bookbag and her hair was braided.
MAP OF AREA
Za'mya may have gotten into a light blue sedan, possibly a Nissan Maxima or Toyota, with a light-skinned Black female with burgundy braided twists in her hair.
If you have seen Za'mya or know here whereabouts, please contact the Athens-Clark County Police Department by calling 9-1-1.
