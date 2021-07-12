UPDATE (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police Department says they have located Eugene Martin and he is safe and in good health.
ATLANTA (CBS46) — Police are seeking help in locating 80-year-old Mr. Eugene Martin, last seen around 3:00 a.m. on July 12.
Atlanta Police say, Mr. Martin, who has dementia, was seen leaving his house at 1325 Aniwaka Ave SW in his ivory-colored 2005 Chrysler 300 with the following license plate number: XBF270.
Mr. Martin is a 5'9, 168 lbs., with grey hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on Mr. Martin's whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
