FORT BENNING, Ga (CBS46) — Fort Benning officials announced Specialist Jared Ziehm has been safely located.
"Thanks everyone. SPC Ziehm is safe. Appreciate everyone’s help and support," said Commanding Major General Patrick J. Donahoe in a tweet Tuesday evening.
