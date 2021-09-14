UPDATE (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police say that missing man 78-year-old Horace Roscoe has been located.
No other information was provided.
Initial story below
____________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing Atlanta man.
78-year-old Horace Roscoe was last seen at his home in the 1700 block of Vally Ridge Drive.
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants and a khaki hate.
If any information is known on his whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235
