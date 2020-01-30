ATHENS, Ga (CBS46) -- An eight year-old that went missing Thursday afternoon in Athens has been found safe. The boy went missing in the area of the 3500 block of Old Lexington Road. He is a white male with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, khaki pants, white tennis shoes, and a black, white, and yellow backpack.
