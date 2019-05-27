MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Marietta Police found a 12-year-old boy who had been missing for almost a day.
Police said Elijah Jones was found this afternoon in Smyrna. A 911 caller alerted them to his whereabouts.
The investigation into how he went missing is still going on.
No other details are being released at this time.
