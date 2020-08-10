BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) Police have located a missing child who disappeared from his home in Brookhaven Sunday night.
Rayen Baldwin, 9, was reported missing at 8:30 p.m. Sunday evening from his home on the 3000 block of Buford Highway in Brookhaven. It's unclear where he was headed.
Around 4 a.m. Monday morning, the Brookhaven Police Department said the child had been found, is safe and has been reunited with family.
Thanks to everyone who shared information, including actor James Woods!
This is what Twitter is good for. Let’s do it, friends... https://t.co/4ue8tWpVgZ— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 10, 2020
