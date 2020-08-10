Source: Brookhaven PD
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) Police have located a missing child who disappeared from his home in Brookhaven Sunday night.

Rayen Baldwin, 9, was reported missing at 8:30 p.m. Sunday evening from his home on the 3000 block of Buford Highway in Brookhaven. It's unclear where he was headed.

Around 4 a.m. Monday morning, the Brookhaven Police Department said the child had been found, is safe and has been reunited with family.

Thanks to everyone who shared information, including actor James Woods!

