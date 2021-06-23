UPDATE: Caroll County Sherrif's Office informed CBS 46 Kiya has been located safely as of June 24.
CARROLL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Deputies are seeking the public's help in locating a missing Carroll County teen.
18-year-old Shakiya “Kiya” Burns was last seen getting into an unknown sedan on the 100 block of Carroll Creek Lane in Carrollton around 2:30 a.m. on June 23.
Burns was described wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. According to her family she has a diminished mental capacity.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Investigator Cory Millsap at 770-830-5916 or by email at cmillsap@carrollsheriff.com with any information.
