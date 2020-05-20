JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police say three missing children are back home safe and the search continues for their father.
Arcade Police say Tyler Allen, Cole Allen and Mattalyn Allen were allegedly taken by their father, 36 year-old Anthony Duane Allen around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in Jackson County.
The GBI says the children were dropped off with their mother and the search continues for Allen. He's described as a white male, standing about 6'1" tall and weighing around 145 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and may be driving a black 2003 Pontiac Grand Am with an Iowa temporary tag.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Arcade Police at 706-367-1911.
